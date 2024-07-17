Italy aims to further improve cooperation with Türkiye in multiple fields

Italy on Wednesday said it aims to further improve cooperation with Türkiye in multiple fields.

After his meeting with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat on the sidelines of the G7 trade ministers' meeting in Calabria, Italy on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X: "Italy wants to strengthen cooperation in every sector, starting with economic issues."

"Turkey is a strategic partner in the Mediterranean," he added.

Bolat, for his part, said he discussed "our mutual expectation to increase our trade volume to $30 billion this year."

They also agreed to hold the Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting in Istanbul as soon as possible with the participation of business representatives from both countries, he said on X.

"As Türkiye, we place great importance on further strengthening our trade relations with Italy, with whom we have a long-standing cooperation," Bolat added.