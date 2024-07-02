Hungarian Premier Orban visits Kyiv

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived on Tuesday in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his Press Secretary Bertalan Havashi said.

"The main topic of the meeting is the possibility of achieving peace," Havashi told reporters at a news conference in Hungary's capital Budapest, adding that Orban and Zelenskyy will also discuss the current issues of Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

This is Orban's first visit to Kyiv since the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine, following a brief conversation between the two leaders on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, which both leaders attended.

Zelenskyy invited the Hungarian prime minister to pay a visit to Kyiv several times, Budapest conditioned the visit by the situation with the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.

Over the past two and a half years, Zelenskyy and Orban briefly met several times during international events, but there has not been a full-fledged meeting between them.















