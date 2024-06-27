5 dead, several injured in Slovak train collision

Smoke billows from a fire while people evacuate from a train, near Nove Zamky, Slovakia, June 27, 2024, in this still image obtained from social media video. (REUTERS Photo)

A train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing in Slovakia on Thursday, leaving five people dead and five injured, according to local media.

The accident, which involved train and a bus, happened in the afternoon in the southwestern Slovakian town of Nova Zamky.

Emergency services, including five ambulances, three rescue helicopters, and firefighting teams, are still at the scene as several victims are reportedly in serious condition.

Moreover, there is no functioning hospital in the region following a torrent of rain on Wednesday, local media reported.

The main international railway line on the Budapest-Bratislava-Prague route has been closed, causing at least three international trains to be suspended.

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini sent his condolences to the victims' families. "I wish the injured a speedy recovery and thank the doctors and rescue teams for their work," wrote Pellegrini, who is currently attending a European Union summit in Brussels.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.