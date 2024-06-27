Israel moves troops near Lebanon border amid military preparations for war

Destroyed buildings after an Israeli airstrike, in Khiyam town, near the border with Israel, in Lebanon, 26 June 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Israeli army began to move troops near the border area with Lebanon amid military exercises simulating a war in the Arab country, according to Israeli media on Thursday.

The army published footage of its military exercises in preparation for a possible full-blown war with the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

A military statement said the Golani Brigade's 12th Brigade carried out a drill simulating fighting in complex terrain.

The army's 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade also carried out a military drill that included various combat scenarios, including movement in complex terrain and advancing along a "mountainous route," the military said.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army began to move its forces toward the north near the border with Lebanon amid an escalation of tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

According to the broadcaster, Tel Aviv is still trying to reach an agreement with Beirut to allow Israelis to return to their towns in northern Israel.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 37,700 people since October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.





















