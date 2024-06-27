ESTONIAN PRESIDENT SUPPORTS TÜRKIYES EU ACCESSION, HIGHLIGHTS STRATEGIC DIALOGUE

Estonia's president Alar Karis on Thursday affirmed his country's steadfast support for Türkiye's EU membership bid, underscoring the significance of ongoing dialogue between Ankara and Brussels.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after talks in the capital Ankara, Karis praised Türkiye as a crucial strategic partner for EU neighborhood security.

On the roots of bilateral ties, Karis noted that Estonia opened its first consulate in Istanbul in 1929 and acknowledged Türkiye's historical stance on the Soviet occupation of Estonia.

Karis also underscored the NATO alliance between Estonia and Türkiye, stressing joint efforts in transatlantic security initiatives.

On recent collaborative efforts, Karis cited Estonia sending search and rescue teams following the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye, killing over 53,500 people, highlighting ongoing bilateral cooperation.

Following the press conference, Erdoğan hosted a state dinner in Karis' honor, attended by officials from both countries.

Marking the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Estonia, Karis on Wednesday started a three-day official visit to Türkiye at the invitation of Erdoğan.