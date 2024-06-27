UN 'horrified at every violation' in Gaza, says spokesman

A UN spokesman on Thursday voiced concern about violations against residents in the Gaza Strip.

"We're horrified at every violation," Stephane Dujarric responded when asked by Anadolu what is the UN's reaction to attacks against Palestinians by Israel that continue to violate international humanitarian law.

"I think the video of the Palestinian man strapped on top of the military jeep was truly horrific, and there needs to be accountability for that behavior," he added.

Video showing Mujahid Abadi strapped and wounded to a military jeep during an arrest raid Saturday in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin circulated on social media. It sparked widespread condemnation with many saying Israeli soldiers were using him as a "human shield."

Turning to a baby who died Thursday in an Israeli bombing in Gaza, Dujarric said: "I think that the other case of the baby is just one example of tragically-many, many people -- young, old any age who continue to suffer and who continue to die in this conflict until the parties agree to halt this conflict."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 37,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 86,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.