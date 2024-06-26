Drug baron wanted with red notice captured in Spain

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Wednesday that an international drug cartel was dismantled with the arrest of drug baron Kerim Daglioglu in Spain.

Yerlikaya said the international drug cartel was dismantled in an operation conducted by Turkish, Spanish and French police and supported by Europol.

"Kerim Daglioglu, also known as Emre Karaca and wanted with a red notice by our country, has been captured," he said.

A total of 42 drug traffickers, along with citizens from Spain, Germany, Austria, Syria, Montenegro, Romania, Ukraine, Argentina, and Venezuela, were arrested, he added.















