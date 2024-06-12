German police investigating Nazi salutes at Munich restaurant

German police have opened an investigation against a group of men for performing outlawed Nazi salutes in a Munich restaurant, media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in one of the most popular traditional restaurants in the Maxvorstadt district of Munich, the daily Suddeutsche Zeitung reported.

The men, aged between 21 and 43, raised their arms in a Nazi salute and shouted 'Sieg Heil' and they were subsequently kicked out of the restaurant by the employees, the witnesses have said.

The group was apparently celebrating the completion of their master craftsman's examination as automotive mechatronics engineers.

Upon a call by the guests and the employees, the police arrived at the scene, checked the identities of the suspects and asked them to take an alcohol breath test.

All of the men were drunk and had blood alcohol levels between 0.6 and 2.3 per mille.

The police opened an investigation against 16 suspects for breaching the country's anti-Nazi laws.