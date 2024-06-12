Fire burns 600 hectares of forest in southern France

A firefighter tackles a blaze during a forest fire near Vidauban, southern France, on June 11, 2024. (AFP Photo)

A fire scorched 600 hectares of forest in the Maures massif in the Var region of France late Tuesday.

According to the statement from the Var fire department, a fire broke out in the town of Vidauban around 3 p.m. local time.

A total of 430 firefighters, three planes, two helicopters, and 137 vehicles were deployed to battle a blaze in southern France.

No casualties have been reported in the fire.

The road connecting the towns of Vidauban and Plan de la Tour has been closed to all vehicle traffic.

Residents living in affected areas of both towns have been evacuated.























