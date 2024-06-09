Thousands protest far-right, racism in Germany

Thousands of people on Saturday participated in demonstrations held in various cities across Germany against the far-right and racism.

In the capital Berlin, thousands of people gathered to protest far-right extremism and racism.

The demonstration with the slogan "Stop the far-right, defend democracy" was organized by an initiative comprising many civil society organizations and groups.

Banners in the protest were bearing slogans such as "I reject AfD" (far-right Alternative for Germany party) "Prioritize human rights over far-right ideologies," "Against far-right extremism," and "Diversity."

Protests against far-right extremism and racism also took place in Munich, Dresden, Leipzig, and Cologne.



















