A voter casts the ballot for the European elections at the polling station in via Ada Negri in Turin, Italy, 08 June 2024. (EPA Photo)

Italians on Saturday voted on the third of four days of European elections held across all 27 EU countries.

With 76 parliament members, Italy is the third country sending the most parliamentarians to the European Parliament after Germany (96) and France (81).

More than 51 million registered individuals in Italy are eligible to vote in the European Parliament elections.

The voting process for the elections will take place nationwide over Saturday and Sunday.