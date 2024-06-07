Danish premier assaulted in Copenhagen: Minister

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked Friday in Copenhagen, according to the environment minister.

Frederiksen was assaulted by a man in Kultorvet, a public square in Denmark's capital, Magnus Heunicke said on X.

He described the assault as "ugly and unacceptable."

Copenhagen police's post on X confirmed the announcement.

An incident involving Frederiksen occurred in Kultorvet, said the police, without disclosing further details.

The attacker was arrested and an investigation is underway, police added.

EUROPEAN LEADERS SLAM ATTACK ON 'DEMOCRACY'



EU Council President Charles Michel wrote on X that he was "outraged" and condemned the assault he described as a "cowardly act of aggression."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote: "Mette Frederiksen has been attacked in the open street."

He called Frederiksen "a very good colleague and wise partner."

"An attack on a democratically elected leader is also an attack on our democracy," said Kristersson.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo expressed "deep shock" and strongly condemned "any form of violence against democratically elected leaders in our free societies."

"I condemn this despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe," EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani described the "appalling" attack and strongly condemned it. "Violence against any leader is an assault on the very soul of democracy," she said.

Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib was also "shocked" by the assault, and strongly condemned the "act of violence that nothing can justify."



















