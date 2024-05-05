Ukraine says it intercepted barrage of Russian drones

Ukrainian air defences shot down 23 of 24 combat drones launched by Russia overnight, Kiev's military said on Sunday morning, but damage from the barrage was still reported in several locations.



In the Dnipropetrovsk region, falling debris damaged several buildings and sparked fires, local officials said.



Several people were injured and homes damaged in the hard-hit north-eastern city Kharkiv, according to media reports.



In both Russia and Ukraine, many Orthodox Christians were celebrating Easter on Sunday.



