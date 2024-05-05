Israel ‘unaware’ of U.S. decision to suspend ammunition shipment: Report

Israel is "unaware" of any U.S. decision to put a hold on a shipment of ammunition to Israel, an Israeli source said Sunday.

Tel Aviv "is not aware of any U.S. decision regarding stopping or reducing military support to Israel," said the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing a political source.

"It is possible that one shipment or another will be delayed, but the flow continues and we are not aware of a political decision to stop it," the source added.

U.S. news website Axios, citing two Israeli officials, said the Biden administration last week put a hold on a shipment of U.S.-made ammunition to Israel.

Washington has provided military and diplomatic support for Israel amid Tel Aviv's deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 34,700 people following a Hamas attack, that claimed 1,200 lives on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.






















