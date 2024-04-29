SPAINS SÁNCHEZ TO ANNOUNCE DECISION ON RESIGNATION AT MIDDAY

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez plans to announce at 12 noon (1000 GMT) on Monday whether he will resign from office following corruption allegations against his wife, the left-wing government announced in Madrid.



The Socialist politician had surprisingly announced last Wednesday that he was considering resigning. He cancelled all public appointments for a five-day period of reflection and announced a decision for Monday.



The 52-year-old, who has governed the EU's fourth-largest economy for almost six years, wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that he wanted to think about whether it was still "worth it, despite the mud pit in which the right and far-right are trying to play politics."



He then added he had to think about whether he "should continue to head the government or renounce this high honour."



At the weekend, thousands took to the streets in Madrid and other cities across the country to demonstrate in favour of Sánchez remaining in office. The demonstrators carried placards with inscriptions such as "Sánchez, yes, keep going" or "Don't give up."



According to the constitution, King Felipe VI would have to hold consultations with the party leaders following Sánchez's resignation in order to propose a successor to parliament. Meanwhile, it cannot be ruled out that Sánchez will remain in office and ask parliament for a vote of confidence or announce an early election.

