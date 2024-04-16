Greece’s main opposition leader cancels meeting with prominent pro-Israel lobby group: Report

The leader of Greece's main opposition party SYRIZA canceled his scheduled meeting in New York with the prominent pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC, Greek media reported.

Stefanos Kasselakis was to present the party's views on the Israel-Palestine dispute in the meeting, but cancellation was deemed necessary following the latest developments in the Middle East and Israel's "refusal to seek de-escalation of tension," the daily Avgi quoted sources from SYRIZA as saying.

The party believes "all regional actors must show the required restraint with respect to international legitimacy and in the mediation efforts of international actors," it added.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution urging an immediate cease-fire, Israel persists in its relentless military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The ongoing offensive has led to a devastating toll, with more than 33,800 fatalities and over 76,500 injuries since last October. The blockade imposed on the enclave has exacerbated the crisis, pushing much of the population to the brink of starvation.

Also, Iran on Saturday launched an airborne attack on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It reportedly fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defense systems of Israel and its allies-the US, France, and the UK.