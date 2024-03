Death toll climbs to 6 in southern France hit by Storm Monica

Waves break on a seawall as Storm Monica hits the region, in Biarritz, southwestern France, on March 11, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from Storm Monica that hit southern France climbed to six on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Rescuers recovered the body of a four-year-old girl in the department of Gard and that of a man who drowned in the Herault River, the daily Le Figaro reported.

Operations continue to find the girl's missing brother, according to local authorities.

The floods devastated the southern departments of the country over the weekend, trapping victims in their vehicles.