LITHUANIA WILL HELP FUND CZECH PLAN TO BOOST UKRAINES AMMUNITION

Lithuania will enter a Czech initiative to procure artillery ammunition for Ukraine, which has been under attack from Russia for over two years.



Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte made the promise to her Czech counterpart Petr Fiala in a telephone conversation on Monday.



"Lithuania joins and will fund the Czech initiative on ammunition," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



"Lithuania will contribute to all the international efforts that bring Ukraine closer to her and our victory."



The Czech Republic is working to gather financial support for the plan to buy large quantities of artillery ammunition for Ukraine from non-EU countries.



Lithuania, which borders Russia, is one of Kiev's staunchest supporters among Western backers. Spare EU ammunition stocks for Ukraine are almost empty.



