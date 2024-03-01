France condemns Israeli soldiers' firing on Gaza civilians seeking food aid, urges ceasefire

France has condemned the Israeli soldiers' firing on civilians attempting to access food in Gaza, stating that there is no justification for such actions.

In a statement late Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry expressed its "deep concern over reports of a significant number of Palestinian civilian casualties during a humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza."

"The shooting by Israeli soldiers against civilians trying to access food is unjustifiable," it said.

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and 760 others injured when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid south of Gaza City on Thursday, the Health Ministry in the enclave said.

It underscored the importance of Israel adhering to international law and protecting the distribution of humanitarian aid to civilians, particularly amid the urgent humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"This tragic event comes at a time when the humanitarian situation in Gaza is an absolute emergency, and an increasing and unbearable number of Palestinian civilians are suffering from hunger and disease," it said.

The ministry stressed the urgent need for a comprehensive ceasefire to facilitate extensive humanitarian aid delivery and ensure the protection of civilians in Gaza.

"This remains France's priority," it said.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 30,035 Palestinians have since been killed and over 70,457 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.