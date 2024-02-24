Bulgaria calls for 'European solution' to end Ukraine war

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has called for a European solution to the war in Ukraine two years after the start of the Russian invasion.



"Let's finally look for an autonomous European solution," said Radev, who is considered to be pro-Russian. He called for dialogue and mechanisms to put an immediate end to military action and start negotiations.



"The path we have taken of seeking a solution based on victory on the battlefield is not delivering results," said the former fighter jet pilot and air force chief. After two years, the war in Ukraine has become a "threat to global security," Radev warned.



Bulgaria's pro-Western head of government Nikolai Denkov issued a separate statement on the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, assuring Kiev of the NATO and EU country's continued support.



"Two years ago," the Bulgarian premier said, "the Kremlin reminded us that we must fight for peace and defend our values." Bulgaria is defending these values by continuing to support Ukraine, Denkov said, while Russia is fighting against "the right to a free, happy and full life" for everyone in Europe.



As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, the government and parliament buildings in Sofia were to be illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Saturday evening. Bulgarian and Ukrainian activists called for a march through the centre of the capital to support Ukraine's fight "for life, freedom and democracy."









