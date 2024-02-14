Germany criticizes calls for EU nuclear warheads

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius answers the journalists during a defence ministers' meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the Nato headquarters in Brussels on February 14, 2024. (AFP Photo)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius criticized European politicians on Wednesday for questioning U.S. "nuclear umbrella" and for calling on the EU to build its own nuclear arsenal.

"The last thing we really need right now is the nuclear debate," Pistorius told reporters in Brussels, ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers, and underlined that U.S. nuclear umbrella remains essential.

"We have the American nuclear umbrella, and we shouldn't give it up carelessly, or put this into question, there is no reason for that," he said, and declined to make comments about former U.S. president Donald Trump's election campaign speeches.

Trump, who remains the Republican front-runner in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, slammed European allies last week for not spending enough on defense, and shifting the burden onto American taxpayers.

In a campaign speech, Trump disclosed his earlier discussions with European leaders during which he threatened to withdraw U.S. support.

He said "one of the presidents of a big country" once asked him if the U.S. would still defend their country if they were attacked by Russia.

"No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills," Trump said.

Several leading EU lawmakers, including conservative Manfred Weber and Social Democrat Katarina Barley, have said that the Europeans can no longer rely on the American nuclear umbrella.

They have called on the EU to develop its own nuclear arsenal and be ready to defend itself without support from the U.S., in view of Trump's latest statements.