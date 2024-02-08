Romanian president approves deployment of NATO forces in country

President Klaus Iohannis approved the deployment of NATO's Response Force in Romania for 2024, media reports said Thursday.

Iohannis informed parliament in a letter that he approved the entry, stay or transit through Romanian territory of the NATO Response Force to prepare or conduct military operations in 2024, said state-run news agency, Agerpress.

"The international environment is becoming less predictable against the backdrop of concurrent crises in 2023. In the context of great power strategic competition and the reassessment of geopolitical approaches to international politics, the scale of conflict at the regional and international levels has increased," he wrote.

Noting that a situation should preconditions for a serious security crisis with possible consequences for Romania's national independence and sovereignty suddenly arise, NATO may decide to deploy the Response Forces, said Iohannis.

The letter will be included in the agenda of the next joint plenary session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of parliament.









