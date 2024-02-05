News Europe Seven arrests after suspected rape of 13-year-old girl in Sicily

DPA EUROPE Published February 05,2024

Seven young men and youths have been arrested in Sicily after the suspected rape of a 13-year-old girl in Catania last week.



At least two of those arrested are accused of harassing and raping the teenager in the toilet of a public park, according to Italy's carabinieri police.



The victim's 17-year-old boyfriend was on hand. Several of those arrested apparently held the youth down and forced him to witness the sexual assault of his girlfriend.



Three of the seven who were arrested are reportedly minors.



According to an initial reconstruction of events by the investigators, the couple was harassed by the group of seven in the park toilet.



The 17-year-old was then beaten and held down by five of the young men while his girlfriend was raped by the other two.



The victim and her boyfriend ultimately managed to escape.



























