UK, Italian premiers discuss illegal migration, ties

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a telephone conversation Friday with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, to discuss collaboration to tackle criminal smuggling gangs and illegal migration.

"The Prime Minister noted the passage of the Italy-Albania agreement, and leaders agreed to continue working closely together to develop innovative partnerships across Europe and with countries along the migration route," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Welcoming a new EU funding package deal for Ukraine, Sunak noted the importance of maintaining international support for Ukraine's defense against Russia.

EU leaders agreed Thursday on an additional €50 billion ($53.9 billion) support package for Ukraine within the EU budget amid a special European Council meeting in Brussels.

The two leaders also discussed wider UK-Italy defense and security cooperation, including the successful Global Combat Air Programme to develop next-generation fighter jets.













