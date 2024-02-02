Sweden probing foiled Israel embassy attack as 'terrorist crime': security service

Sweden's intelligence service said Friday that the investigation into a foiled attack on the Israeli embassy in Stockholm this week was being probed as a potential "terrorist crime."

"The preliminary investigation launched by the Swedish Police Authority on January 31, following the discovery of a dangerous object at the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, has been taken over by the Swedish Security Service," the service said in a statement, adding that "in connection with this, the criminal classification has been changed to a terrorist crime".





