2 migrants die, 1 missing in shipwreck off Greek island of Lesbos

At least two migrants died and another one went missing in a shipwreck off the Greek island of Lesbos, local media reported on Wednesday.

The shipwreck occurred in the Mandamo area on the night of Jan. 29-30 but strong winds prevented any rescue work, the state-run AMNA news agency said.

Police on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of the two migrants and rescued 57 survivors in the surrounding hills, it said.

Citing testimonies of a survivor, the news agency said that one of the migrants on the boat fell into the sea when it hit the rocky shore and has been missing ever since.