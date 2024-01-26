Kosovo, Albania open new air corridors to shorten flight times

Kosovo and Albania opened new air corridors Thursday which shorten flight times with European countries by up to 12 minutes.

Kosovo's Air Navigation Services Agency held the official opening ceremony of the air corridors with Albania.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the development is a step towards progress, efficiency and responsibility for the environment.

Kurti added that the new air corridors will provide opportunities for more affordable ticket prices and new destinations for citizens.

NATO said the development was a result of efforts carried out within the NATO-led process aimed at normalizing civil aviation traffic in the Western Balkans.

According to the statement, the new corridors will positively affect civil aviation and provide significant benefits such as shorter flight times, lower fuel consumption and less pollution.

Since the end of the war in Kosovo in 1999, flights have been made only in the air corridor between Kosovo and North Macedonia.

NATO's Peacekeeping Force in Kosovo (KFOR) has been responsible for the security of Kosovo's airspace since 1999, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 and existing laws in Kosovo.

Flight times between Kosovo and Western European countries will be shortened by 8 to 12 minutes thanks to the air corridors.