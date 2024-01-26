South Africa celebrates as world court issues order on Israeli genocide case

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior government officials Friday welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) ruling ordering Israel not to commit genocide in its military operation in Gaza.

"It's a watershed judgment for all those who want to see peace in Palestine," Fikile Mbalula, secretary-general of the ruling African National Congress party (ANC), told reporters.

Officials of the ruling ANC who were attending a party meeting, including Ramaphosa, watched the live screening of the ICJ ruling.

As the court concluded its interim ruling, President Ramaphosa, ministers and other party members were seen jubilating.

"Let history record that #SouthAfrica led the international community in fighting to give meaning to "never again"....! The people of #Palestine also have a right to life," Clayson Monyela, spokesman for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation wrote on X.

On Dec. 29, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the ICJ requesting an injunction against Israel on the grounds that Israel's attacks on Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation shortly to make a statement on the International Court of Justice's order.

Giving its interim decision in the genocide case at The Hague on Friday, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to take "all measures within its power" to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza but fell short of ordering a cease-fire.

The court also ordered Israel to take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.