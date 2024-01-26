President Erdoğan meets with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

After Türkiye approved Sweden's NATO membership, President Erdoğan held a significant meeting. In a phone call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg, President Erdoğan discussed Türkiye's approval of Sweden's NATO membership. The meeting also addressed global and regional issues.

APPROVED IN THE GRAND NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The discussions on the Proposal for the Law Approving the Protocol Regarding Sweden's Accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) were completed in the Grand National Assembly.

At the end of the discussions, the proposal was ratified and enacted with the approval of 287 out of 346 participating members of parliament.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN APPROVED

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, by signing the Presidential Decision regarding Sweden's NATO accession protocol, approved the relevant protocol.

In an announcement made on the Presidency's Communication Directorate's social media account yesterday, it was stated, 'Our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has decided to publish the law approved by the Turkish Grand National Assembly regarding Sweden's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty and has signed the Presidential Decision approving the protocol for Sweden's NATO accession.'

Later, the relevant decision was published in the Official Gazette's supplementary issue.