Turkish arms maker exhibits lineup at weapons expo in US

The products of Sarsılmaz, one of Türkiye's leading arms manufacturers, were introduced at SHOT Show, the world's largest arms fair held in the United States.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 26.01.2024 12:02
Türkiye's leading firearms manufacturer, Sarsılmaz, exhibited its products at the Shot Show, the world's largest arms expo held in Las Vegas.
