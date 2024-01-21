Protest against British defense company BAE held in London to condemn arms sale to baby-murderer Israel

A protest against British defense company, BAE, was held Saturday in London concerning its arms sales to Israel.

Protesters accused BAR of complicity in Israel's war crimes in the Gaza Strip by continuing to sell weapons to Tel Aviv.





Carrying banners that read: "BAE company is profiting from the genocide in Gaza", "Stop the massacre in Gaza", "Urgent ceasefire now," demonstrators gathered in front of the company's building in central London and demanded it stop exporting arms to Israel.

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters and young children, wrote "Free Palestine", "Peace" and "ceasefire in Gaza" on the ground with colored chalk and drew a Palestinian flag.





Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed 1,200 people.

At least 24,927 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,388 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.





The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.





