Serbia will not be left behind in world that is armed: President

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday that the whole world, as well as the Balkan region, is rapidly arming itself but Serbia is "not lagging behind."

"Everyone here in the region is also arming themselves. And ours is not to lag behind. And all I can tell you is that we are not lagging behind. You will be able to see it soon," Vucic said during a tour of the Russian House in Belgrade.

His remarks came while commenting on a statement by new French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal that his priority is arming France.

Vucic said the French prime minister is logical.

"I also carefully follow what is happening all over the world. We follow America, England, France, Germany and Sweden everywhere carefully. What everyone sees and knows is that everyone is arming themselves without leaving anything out. Doesn't it make sense for France to arm itself too?" said Vucic.

Vucic added that Serbia is an independent and sovereign country that is not protected by the UK, Germany, or Russia, referring to statements by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Cameron said Tuesday that disappointment should be shown with the behavior of Serbia after recent tensions with Kosovo.

"We will continue to follow our own independent policy when it comes to the Russian Federation and many other issues," said Vucic.

Serbia last week announced a plan to reinstate mandatory military service for youngsters.

The government decided in 2011 to suspend mandatory military service, which was for only young men.