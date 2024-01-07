DOZENS GATHER OUTSIDE U.S. EMBASSY IN STOCKHOLM TO PROTEST ISRAELS ATTACKS ON GAZA

Dozens gather outside U.S. Embassy in Stockholm to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza

A large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the U.S. Embassy in Stockholm to protest Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza.

Despite the cold weather, dozens of activists assembled in the Odenplan area, calling for an end to the violence and recognition of Israel's actions as war crimes.

The demonstrators marched towards the U.S. embassy building, voicing against Israel's siege on Gaza and demanding an immediate cessation of the attacks.

Chanting slogans such as "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Freedom for Palestine," the protesters accused the U.S. of "being complicit in the war crimes committed by Israel."

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 22,800 Palestinians and injuring more than 58,400 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.