Kurum: We will end Istanbul’s ‘five years of interregnum’

A promotional event for the AK Party candidate was conducted at the Haliç Congress Center on Sunday, organized by the AK Party Istanbul Provincial Directorate.

During the gathering, it was revealed that Murat Kurum, an AK Party Istanbul Deputy, will be the People's Alliance candidate for the position of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor in the upcoming local elections on Sunday, March 31.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan officially endorsed Murat Kurum's candidacy, expressing his support with the words, "Once again, Istanbul; once again, AK Party. We are prepared, we are resolute. Best of luck."

Murat Kurum made statements after the announcement of his candidacy: ''I appreciate everyone's interest today. We extend warm greetings to all our friends in Istanbul. Our enthusiasm is profound as we envision a city where every street holds significance. Today marks the commencement of a blessed journey through our organized efforts. May God guide us all. To the people of Istanbul, I am honored to be nominated as the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Presidential Candidate. I express gratitude to all contributors within our People's Alliance, particularly our President and the Chairman of MHP, Mr. Devlet Bahçeli. Thank you.''

'WE WILL END ISTANBUL'S 5-YEAR INTERREGNUM'



''Beginning tomorrow morning, we will share our enthusiasm, aspirations, and dreams with our fellow citizens. We will collaborate, work hand in hand, and collectively put an end to the 5-year interregnum in Istanbul.'' Kurum said.

''Throughout my career, I have consistently served the beloved people of Istanbul. Over the course of 20 years at TOKİ and Emlak Konut, we dedicated ourselves to advancing our country's standing in urban planning. Drawing from this wealth of experience, we undertook initiatives that positively impacted people across Anatolia during my tenure in the ministry.'' he added.

'WE HAVE HARD WORK ON THE 7 HILLS OF ISTANBUL'



"We stand united with our people across nearly all districts in our 81 provinces, having received their heartfelt prayers. Grateful beyond measure, we thank God. With 25 years of experience, I take pride in the fact that we have worked diligently in all 39 districts of Istanbul and exerted our efforts on the seven hills. Our efforts have not been in vain. We dedicated ourselves to our nation during crises, becoming the adhesive that binds us together. We applied this adhesive to address disasters, construct new social housing, and secure a better future for our children. Our vision extended 50 and 100 years into the future, resulting in the gift of the Istanbul Financial Center to this city, all achieved through silent and persistent work.''

''In Istanbul, we laid the foundation for national gardens spanning 20 million square meters. Despite facing various obstacles, we initiated urban transformation without hiding behind excuses. To the citizens of Istanbul, I emphasize these actions as just a glimpse of our accomplishments, evidence that surpasses the achievements of the current administration over the past 5 years. This is the collective experience of our team in Istanbul. Our driving force is Istanbul itself. Serving this city demands love and enthusiasm, principles we've imbibed from our President. We are committed to working with the same spirit of '94 and our vision for the Turkish Century. Our dedication will persist until every structurally unsound building in Istanbul is addressed. We won't cease our efforts until the transportation challenges on the roads are resolved, and the streets are filled with safety.'' Kurum stated.

''Collectively, we will revive Istanbul, endowing it with the significance it rightfully deserves. We are poised to script the most splendid prologue to the Turkish Century within the city's boundaries. Our dedicated team, comprised of seasoned individuals who have established themselves as a hallmark in municipal service, is working tirelessly. Currently, we are in the process of formulating our 100-day and 1-year emergency action plans. Stay tuned for the exciting revelations that will be shared during our upcoming project introduction meeting, where we will announce positive developments and promising initiatives very soon.'' Kurum further said.



















