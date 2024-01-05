Serbian government plans to reinstate mandatory military service

The Serbian government announced plans on Friday to reinstate mandatory military service for young people in the country, saying it would "heal the entire society."

"The Serbian Army and the Ministry of Defense have prepared a strong argument. If military service is reinstated, the proposal is for four months of training,'' Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic told local broadcaster Pink TV.

In 2011, the Serbian government decided to suspend mandatory military service, which was for young men only.

According to Vucevic, introducing military service would be beneficial to the entire society and would be more in line with modern life.

"During that period, we could train the young guys well and then maintain them at that level of training at certain time intervals," he added.

"Nothing will happen overnight," the minister said, adding that the decision will require at least several weeks or months of discussion between President Aleksandar Vucic's Cabinet and his ministry, as well as approval from the National Assembly.

"By the end of the month, we have a meeting where we will report to the president," he said.

He added, "There is no need to panic as it is not a return to the 1990s."

''The Serbian Army remains the most effective deterrent as a professional military,'' he said, adding that everything would be updated to modern technology.

He did not specify the age of those who will be enrolled for mandatory military service or whether only young men will be asked to get training or whether young women will also be listed for training.