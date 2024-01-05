President Erdoğan: We can increase productivity with labor law

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the Joint Sharing Forum of the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK).

President Erdoğan stated the following in his speech:

The Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK) has performed an important duty as the representative of employers in our country throughout its history of over 60 years. The confederation is one of the three main actors in our working life, comprising the public, workers, and employers. TİSK, which protects the rights, laws, and interests of our employers in various sectors of the economy and industry, also plays a crucial role in ensuring industrial peace in our country. With 21 member employer unions operating in various sectors of the economy, including public service, our confederation stands among the locomotive structures of our economy.

Approximately 2 million of our brothers and sisters work in workplaces registered to employers who are members of TİSK, bringing bread to their homes. The employees and businesses represented by our confederation contribute $200 billion to our country's GDP and $100 billion to its exports. I wholeheartedly congratulate all the employers who support Türkiye's development struggle by investing, providing employment, producing, and exporting through each of the TİSK members you represent. Once again, I extend my thanks to TİSK members who contributed to our record-breaking 2023 exports, reaching approximately $256 billion.

"Türkiye is steadily progressing towards quality growth"

Despite the hot conflicts in our region, crises, and increased uncertainties in the global economy, we value the historic record we achieved in exports. With your support, Türkiye is steadily progressing towards the goal of investment, employment, production, exports, and current account surplus. Our Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations displayed an extremely constructive stance in the minimum wage negotiations. The negotiations were conducted within a rational framework, considering the conditions of our country, the needs of our work, and our employers, with a 49% increase resulting in a minimum wage of 17,002 Turkish Liras for the year 2024. I wish this minimum wage, benefiting not only our employees but also all our employers, prosperity.

"We fulfilled our promise not to burden workers earning minimum wage with inflation"

We fulfilled our promise once again not to burden our workers earning minimum wage with inflation. As you know, in 2022, we abolished income and stamp taxes from the minimum wage to alleviate the burden on both employers and workers while increasing their income. As a government, we increased the premium support given per insured person from 500 to 700 Turkish Liras, showing our commitment. Of course, the main goal is to expand the pie. That has always been our aim. As the Turkish economy grows, the entire population of 85 million, including workers, employers, retirees, civil servants, farmers, and tradesmen, will benefit. We all know that Türkiye has the capacity to successfully manage global risks and move forward in line with its goals. Hopefully, together as workers, employers, and the public, we will surely succeed in strengthening our country.

"I want to emphasize our primary criterion: service to Türkiye and its proud nation"

I especially want to underline this point: our primary and essential criterion is service to Türkiye and our esteemed nation, which we proudly belong to. Everyone who works for Türkiye, dreams for Türkiye, contributes to the growth and development of the Turkish economy, deserves great respect from us. Supporting every investor who dedicates what they earn from this country to the prosperity, peace, and well-being of this nation is our primary duty. We have always fulfilled this duty honorably.

"We didn't and won't accept the divisive approach to capital"

Throughout the last 21 years of governance, we never engaged in discrimination against capital or held an anti-capitalist approach. Even now, we do not accept any approach that harms our country's economy, particularly the divisive approach that classified capital during the 28 February period, which is remembered today with pain and shame. We experienced together that campaigns conducted through fears and sensitivities brought no benefit to our country during that time. We do not see any differences within our people as a means of division or polarization. On the contrary, we consider these truths as signs of our country's social and human wealth. We always remember that Türkiye needs the contribution of all its citizens, regardless of their backgrounds, beliefs, or political views.

"Türkiye has taken a clear stance in the Gaza atrocities in favor of the oppressed Palestinians"

However, in recent times, we witness intensified attacks against the brotherhood that guarantees our national unity. I clearly state that the most important reasons for these attacks are Türkiye's determined stance in protecting its rights and interests and its steadfast position in the Palestinian cause. In the Gaza atrocities where more than 23,000 innocent people, mostly children and women, were killed, our country took a very clear stance in favor of the oppressed Palestinians and fearlessly defended their rights and truths. The courageous stance of our country has contributed to the increasing global reactions against the barbaric policies of the Israeli government.

"We will not tolerate the building of discord among our people"

Similarly, our National Intelligence Organization inflicts severe blows to Türkiye's enemies and their affiliates both domestically and beyond our borders. Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies almost suffocate the terrorist organizations acting as the puppets of evil forces. Our vision of an independent Türkiye is not just a statement; thank God, step by step, it is becoming a reality. Those who are accustomed to the old Türkiye might naturally feel discomfort. Attempts to revive discussions that have a rotten stench and were outdated are by no means innocent. Our aim is not to allow the divisions of our citizens based on their origins, beliefs, lifestyles, or attire. We will not permit attempts to undermine our national unity. We need to swiftly leave behind these poisonous, toxic, and extremely dangerous debates that we remember very well from the 28 February period, debates that do not benefit our country, nation, democracy, or economy.

"We will unite our strengths for the Türkiye Century with 85 million people together"

Anyone who stokes these poisonous debates solely for their political gains, exacerbates polarization, and recklessly plays with the nerves of society undoubtedly does not wish for the well-being of our nation. Amidst the challenges of our struggle and the situation in our region, we simply cannot afford to waste a single second on such artificial debates or fake and virtual agendas. If we are going to build the Türkiye Century, we will do it together with workers, employers, retirees, tradespeople, youth, elders, women, men, Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Sunnis, Laz people, and Alevis. By focusing on commonalities instead of divisions, all 85 million of us will unite our strengths for the Türkiye Century. When we achieve this, I don't see any obstacle that can stand in our way.

"What we've accomplished in the last 21 years is just the beginning"

What we have accomplished in the last 21 years and what we can do in the future is just the beginning. Our country awaits even greater achievements. As long as we cherish our unity, togetherness, and brotherhood, the rest will easily follow with the permission of God. The more we can embed the 'together possible' understanding, the faster we will reach our goals. I want to express how much I value the unity displayed by our business world here. I extend special congratulations to the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations for its principled stance.