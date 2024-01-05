Drone attack reported on US military base in northeastern Syria

A drone attack Friday was reported against a US military base in northeastern Syria by unknown militants.

Sources told Anadolu that the base in the town of Al-Shaddad in southern Al-Hasakah province was attacked with an explosive-laden drone.

It is not known if there were casualties, sources added.

The US has commented on the attack.

Attacks have been recently carried out on US military bases in the Tenef region, the Malikiyye district near the Iraqi border, the Shaddadi district in Hasakah province and Deir ez-Zor province using drones and surface-to-surface weapons of unknown origin.

Iranian-backed groups in Syria are believed to be behind the attacks on the eastern bank of the Euphrates.

Territories in Deir ez-Zor in the eastern Euphrates River, however, are under the occupation of the PKK/YPG terror group, while the provincial center and other rural areas are under the control of the Bashar al-Assad regime and its Iranian-backed groups.