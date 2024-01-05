'Brutal war' forces Gaza residents to move repeatedly: UN agency

Ninety days of "brutal war" in the Gaza Strip have forced 1.9 million people to move repeatedly, said the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, on Friday.

"90 days of brutal war, mass displacement continues daily," UNRWA wrote on X.

"Families forced to move repeatedly, searching for safety where there is none," the agency said. "1.9 million people - almost 90% of population - displaced across#GazaStrip, many multiple times, 1.4 million sheltered in @UNRWA facilities".

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 22,600 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,910 others injured, according to Gaza's health authorities. About 1,200 Israelis were killed in the Hamas incursion.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.