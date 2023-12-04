Civilians paying price for war in Gaza, Brazilian president says

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized the Israeli government on Monday for continuing a military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

"I think there are politicians who simply don't want peace. I think the population really wants peace. But there are others with different interests. And I deeply regret this," he said during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

Lula condemned Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, but also criticized the Israeli military offensive in Gaza, which has killed nearly 15,900 people, most of them women and children.

"It was not only a terrorist attack, it was also an irresponsible act. But who's paying the price for that? It's the Palestinian civilians, they are women and children. They are innocent civilians," he said, in remarks translated to German.

The Brazilian president also criticized the UN Security Council members for failing to agree on a cease-fire call, and not undertaking strong efforts to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population.

"You can only discuss peace if you sit down at the negotiating table. That is the role of the United Nations, but it is simply not living up to its responsibility," Lula said.

He underlined that Brazil will continue its diplomatic efforts for a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"I strongly believe that the only solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the creation of two states, each population living on its territory, and peacefully coexisting with its neighbor," he said.