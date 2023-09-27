Twenty-five arrested in human trafficking investigation in Belgium

Twenty-five suspects were arrested in Belgium on Wednesday after dozens of raids as part of investigations into human trafficking and sexual exploitation, the public prosecutor's office said.



Police carried out 56 house searches in Brussels, Antwerp, Liège and East Flanders. Thirty brothels in the Brussels-North neighbourhood, known as a red light district, were closed by court orders.



The raids are part of an investigation into the trafficking of women from Nigeria and Ghana, the prosecutor's office said in a press statement.



The suspects are accused of placing Nigerian women in the windows of brothels and demanding excessive rents from the women.



In addition to the 25 arrests, 23 people were detained following the searches, the press release said.



A judge is now to decide whether any of the suspects will be brought to trial.



