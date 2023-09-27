High-speed motorcycle collides with car, bursts into flames

In Cambridge, England, a high-speed motorcycle collided with a car making a turn into a side road, resulting in a dramatic accident. The motorcycle driver was sent airborne, and a fiery scene unfolded.



The motorcyclist, who collided with a car approaching from the opposite direction and attempting to turn onto a side road, was sent tumbling through the air. The motorcycle, being dragged along the road, experienced a fuel tank explosion, igniting into flames.





The fire quickly spread to the road, causing damage to both another vehicle and an ambulance nearby.



The motorcyclist, identified as 31-year-old Stavius Gordon, who had previously lost a toe in a separate accident last year, was charged with reckless driving.



According to a statement from the police, Gordon acknowledged the charges against him in court and was fined £120.







