French ambassador departs from Niger

France's ambassador in Niger has left the West African country, French media reported on Wednesday.

The plane carrying Sylvain Itte and six others left the country early in the morning, according to the daily Le Figaro, which added that the aircraft was flying in the direction of eastern neighbor Chad.

Itte's departure comes about a month after the Niger's military rulers ordered his expulsion in late August.

Paris had refused to recall him for weeks despite the withdrawal of his diplomatic immunity and visa.

On Sunday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision to withdraw the ambassador, as well as French troops, from the country.