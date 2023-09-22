Forest fires in Sicily, Italy threaten residential areas

According to the Italian ANSA news agency, a fire that broke out in a scrubland area in the Brancaccio district of Palermo has raised concerns, leading some residents to evacuate their homes.

The report states that efforts to combat the fires are ongoing, especially in the municipalities of Altofonte, Gratteri, Gibilrossa, Misilmeri, Piana degli Albanesi, Torretta, and Prizzi, all belonging to the Palermo province.

It was noted that due to the fires in Gratteri, primary and middle schools have suspended classes.

Firefighting efforts are being conducted both by land and air, with firefighting aircraft and the assistance of volunteers.

The Italian Civil Protection Agency has issued a "red alert" in Messina to the east, Palermo to the north, and Trapani to the west of Sicily due to the fires.

Sicily has experienced wildfires in scrubland areas in July and August this year, affecting some residential areas and causing damage in some locations.