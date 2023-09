The European Central Bank on Thursday opted for another interest rate hike of 25 basis points, taking the closely-watched deposit rate to its highest level since the introduction of the euro in 1999.

The ECB's 10th straight interest rate hike lifts the benchmark deposit rate to a record-high 4.00 percent. The rate on the main refinancing operations now climbs to 4.50 percent and on the marginal lending facility to 4.75 percent.