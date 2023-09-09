News Europe Dutch police use water cannon to halt climate protesters in The Hague

Dutch climate activists defied a ban on their protest by blocking a section of a motorway near the parliamentary and government quarter in The Hague on Saturday.

DPA EUROPE Published September 09,2023

Police said they used water cannons to drive the Extinction Rebellion supporters off the road. They had previously been granted permission and called upon to hold their demonstration at the nearby central station, authorities said.



Extinction Rebellion says it wants to block the motorway every day until the government cuts all of the subsidies for fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.



The group accuses the government of reneging on a promise to cut tax breaks and other forms of subsidy for aviation, shipping, fossil fuel power generation and oil production.



