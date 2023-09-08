Greek PM vows to do 'everything humanly possible' for flood victims

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis promised on Friday that his government would do "everything humanly possible" to support flood-hit regions as he surveyed the devastated down of Karditsa.



A severe storm system had settled over central Greece this week, causing heavy rain and flooding in a country still reeling from a record summer fire season. Rainfall reached unprecedented heights of over 700 litres per square metre in less than 24 hours.



The trail of destruction was only slowly becoming visible.



"I understand the anger and the rage," Mitsotakis said, referring to criticism that the government had failed to anticipate the floods and respond quickly enough.



He said the first priority was to rescue all those still in danger, especially those living in villages that have been under water for days and remain cut off.



Owners of destroyed houses, flats and businesses should receive assistance as quickly as possible, without red tape and worries about financial resources, he continued.



"We will find the money, whether it is national or European funds," Mitsotakis said.



On Thursday, European Parliament Vice President Katarina Barley already called for EU aid for affected countries like Bulgaria, where the storm system also caused deaths and severe damage.













