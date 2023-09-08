Counterfeit massacre: Misunderstanding caused the chaos

Café managers and yoga class attendees were left bewildered when they unexpectedly witnessed the police raid. After the situation was clarified, police officers breathed a sigh of relief upon realizing the report was unfounded.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed that everyone was safe and in good condition, stating that no investigation would be launched regarding the call, as it was made "in good faith."

In a statement posted on the raided café's Facebook account, they expressed gratitude to the Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response, adding, "We can't imagine what was going through their minds on the way here."