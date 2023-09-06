Spanish young lady recounts her journey to Islam

After reading Islam's holy book, the Quran, and understanding its meanings, Spanish girl Leticia Tirado Murga chose to become a Muslim.

"I started to read the Holy Qur'an like any other book," Murga told Anadolu. "But when I read An-Nisa (The Women), the fourth chapter of the Quran, I came to realize that if people followed this book's teachings, everything would be fine and orderly."

"The Quran made sense to me, and I realized that it could not have been written by humans," Murga said.

After embracing the new religion, the young lady decided to move from Spain to Egypt in 2017 to live in a Muslim-majority country.

She settled in Fayoum, southwest of Cairo. Murga was called Malak (Angel) by locals there.

"I became a Muslim when I was still living in Spain in 2015," Murga said. "But after embracing Islam, I chose to live among Muslims so I moved to Egypt."

At first, the Spanish girl was not planning to live in Egypt.

"However, the hospitality of Egyptians took me by surprise," said Murga, who loves safari and camping in the desert.

"I've been a fan of cars since I was young, I find myself in the desert," she said. "I am happy to travel with people and show them the beautiful places here."

Murga said she preferred to move to Egypt to live in a society that fits her new religious beliefs.

"People in Spain have a certain lifestyle that I wasn't adhering to anymore after reverting to Islam," Murga said. "People were surprised by my choices."

"I believe that if you are convinced of something you should pursue it," she said.







