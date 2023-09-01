Half of Danish population supports ban on Quran burning: Survey

At least half of Denmark supports a recent government proposal that intends to make Quran burning an illegal act, revealed a survey.

With a sample size of 1,000 people, the survey, conducted recently by Voxmeter on behalf of Ritzau, asked people whether they wanted the proposed law change to be adopted.

Some 50.2% answered "yes", 35% said "no" and 14.8% did not know, the pollster found.

The survey is among the first to assess public opinion on the pertinent issue since the government announced that it would ban Quran burnings in public.

The government is set to present a bill that will "prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said last week. The new legislation would be included in chapter 12 of Denmark's penal code, which goes under the mandate of national security.

"We can't continue to stand by with our arms crossed while several individuals do everything they can to provoke violent reactions," he said.