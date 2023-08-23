France to name northern airport after Queen Elizabeth II

France will name an airport in the north after the late Queen Elizabeth II, local authorities said.

"The Mayor of Le Touquet Paris-Plage, Daniel Fasquelle, has officially obtained the approval of King Charles III to name the international airport of Le Touquet Paris-Plage after Queen Elizabeth II," the town hall said in a statement on Monday.

The proposal was made to the British Crown six days after the death of the Queen, and the date of inauguration at the international airport in the town of Le Touquet, just across England, is yet to be fixed, the statement added.

"This is a tribute to a great Queen and her uncle who had a fondness for France, as well as a recognition of the 'most British of French resorts'," the statement said.

Designed in the 1930s to serve the France-loving British travelers, the airport became a "strong link" in the 1950s between Great Britain and Europe, the town hall said.